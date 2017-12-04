Top Stories
Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 8:42 pm

Jennifer Hudson Mentions Relationship Trouble on 'The Voice'

Jennifer Hudson Mentions Relationship Trouble on 'The Voice'

Jennifer Hudson is opening up about relationship troubles in her life amid her breakup from longtime fiance David Otunga.

The 36-year-old entertainer is a coach this season on The Voice and her contestant Davon Fleming chose to sing Christina Aguilera‘s “Hurt” for the Top 10 week.

Jennifer asked Davon how he connects to the pain in the lyrics.

“Relationships, none of my relationships ever work out,” Davon said.

“Child, mine neither!” Jennifer quipped back with a big laugh.

After Jennifer and David split last month, she took out a protective order against him, but she dropped it last week and a temporary custody agreement was reached.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: David Otunga, Davon Fleming, Jennifer Hudson, The Voice

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr