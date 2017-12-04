Jennifer Hudson Mentions Relationship Trouble on 'The Voice'

Jennifer Hudson is opening up about relationship troubles in her life amid her breakup from longtime fiance David Otunga.

The 36-year-old entertainer is a coach this season on The Voice and her contestant Davon Fleming chose to sing Christina Aguilera‘s “Hurt” for the Top 10 week.

Jennifer asked Davon how he connects to the pain in the lyrics.

“Relationships, none of my relationships ever work out,” Davon said.

“Child, mine neither!” Jennifer quipped back with a big laugh.

After Jennifer and David split last month, she took out a protective order against him, but she dropped it last week and a temporary custody agreement was reached.