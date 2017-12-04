Top Stories
Mon, 04 December 2017 at 3:35 pm

Karlie Kloss, Jourdan Dunn & Ashley Graham Go Glam for Fashion Awards 2017

Karlie Kloss, Jourdan Dunn & Ashley Graham Go Glam for Fashion Awards 2017

Karlie Kloss makes a grande entrance to the 2017 Fashion Awards on Monday night (December 4) in London, England.

Also seen walking the red carpet at the event were models Jourdan Dunn and Ashley Graham.

In addition, Izabel Goulart and Winnie Harlow made appearances at the star-studded event as well.

FYI: Karlie and Ashley are wearing Vivienne Westwood. Izabel is wearing Julien Macdonald. Winnie is wearing Brandon Maxwell.

See the photos from the star-studded red carpet at the Fashion Awards….
Photos: Wenn, Getty
