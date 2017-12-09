Aly Raisman Reveals Letter She Wasn't Allowed to Read at Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar's Trial

Aly Raisman didn’t get a chance to read her letter to disgraced Team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar in court, but she is releasing it now.

Larry was accused of sexual assault by several gymnasts, including Aly, 23, and he has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, now reportedly facing 60 years in prison.

“Shame on you, Larry, you are the worst example of humanity,” Aly wrote in her statement, posted on The Players’ Tribune. “You promised me that you would heal my injuries. You gave me gifts to make me think you were a good person, to make me believe you were my friend. You were nice so that we would trust you, to make it easier for you to take advantage of so many people, including me. But you lied to me. You lied to all of us.”

“I became almost numb to my feelings,” she continued. “It was the only way I could survive the Olympic process. It was exhausting. The stress of constantly keeping certain thoughts in the back of my mind may have allowed me to focus on the moment, but it become more and more painful over time, both physically and emotionally.”

“I am trying now to take back my control, to remind myself that Larry has no power over me,” she added. “It is never easy, but I am fighting to believe that the sport — which I do love — is independent of Larry and those who allowed him to do what he did. I’ve decided that I can’t let him take gymnastics away from me.”

