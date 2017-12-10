Kim Kardashian Admits Having a Baby Via Surrogate Is 'Frustrating'

Kim Kardashian is incredibly thankful that she’s found a surrogate willing to carry her third baby – but she admits that the process has been “frustrating.”

The 37-year-old reality star and entrepreneur opened up about her true feelings during Sunday’s episode (December 10) of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“I’m seriously so grateful for her and that someone is just so like selfless and kind to do this. And I definitely want to keep it private. I don’t want people to find my surrogate. Like I don’t want them to harass her. Like she doesn’t know how to handle stuff like that, this isn’t her world,” Kim said during the episode.

“It is frustrating like to not be able to do it on your own. It is a weird dynamic. Like I go to all the doctor’s appointments and I try to be really present, but when you’re not carrying it yourself it is such a fine balance of how much you’re going to be in their lives. Of course I want to know every last detail that’s going on with my baby and that’s super frustrating, but I really trust my surrogate and I don’t want to be that person that’s trying to control her every move. It’s going to be a long hard process but I’m going to take it one day at a time and hopefully it just gets easier.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on Sundays on E! at 9 PM ET.