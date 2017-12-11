Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards nominations were revealed just moments ago!

Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell, and Sharon Stone gathered bright and early in Los Angeles to announce this year’s nominees. The first wave of nominations were just released, and the second wave are coming in just a few minutes. So stay tuned here and we’ll reveal the full list soon!

The 2018 Golden Globes are set to air on Sunday, January 7. Seth Meyers has been announced as the host. Just Jared will of course be live blogging the entire show, so stick with us for the best red carpet and show coverage. Stay tuned!

Click inside for the full list of Golden Globe nominees…

*More nominations are being announced soon!*

Best Motion Picture – Drama

TBA

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

TBA

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

TBA

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

TBA

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

TBA

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

TBA

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

TBA

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

TBA

Best Director – Motion Picture

TBA

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Molly’s Game

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkirk

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

TBA

Best Television Series – Drama

TBA

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Blackish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

TBA

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

TBA

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Aziz Anari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo