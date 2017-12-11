Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!
The 2018 Golden Globe Awards nominations were revealed just moments ago!
Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell, and Sharon Stone gathered bright and early in Los Angeles to announce this year’s nominees. The first wave of nominations were just released, and the second wave are coming in just a few minutes. So stay tuned here and we’ll reveal the full list soon!
The 2018 Golden Globes are set to air on Sunday, January 7. Seth Meyers has been announced as the host. Just Jared will of course be live blogging the entire show, so stick with us for the best red carpet and show coverage. Stay tuned!
*More nominations are being announced soon!*
Best Motion Picture – Drama
TBA
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
TBA
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
TBA
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
TBA
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
TBA
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
TBA
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
TBA
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
TBA
Best Director – Motion Picture
TBA
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Molly’s Game
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Shape of Water
Phantom Thread
The Post
Dunkirk
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
TBA
Best Television Series – Drama
TBA
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Blackish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
TBA
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama
TBA
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Aziz Anari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo