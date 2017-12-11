Top Stories
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Netflix's Most Binge-Watched Shows of 2017 - Top 10 List!

Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 4:18 pm

Kym Johnson Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Robert Herjavec!

Kym Johnson Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Robert Herjavec!

Kym Johnson is expecting her first child with husband Robert Herjavec!

The 41-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro announced the happy news by posting a photo of a sonogram with a hand giving a thumbs up in it.

“‘It’s a thumbs up’ 👍🏻🤰💕,” Kym captioned the photo.

Kym and Robert, 55, were partners on season 20 of the hit ABC series and they got married in July 2016.

Over the weekend, Kym was seen showing off her baby bump in a form-fitting dress while heading to a spa in Beverly Hills. Check out pics in the gallery!

Congrats to the happy couple on this exciting news!

