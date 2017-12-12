Top Stories
Tue, 12 December 2017 at 12:25 am

Khloe Kardashian Pens Sweet Note to Tristan Thompson!

Khloe Kardashian Pens Sweet Note to Tristan Thompson!

Khloe Kardashian just wrote such a sweet note to boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

The 33-year-old reality star, who is reportedly expecting her first child with Tristan, took to her Instagram to share her thoughts.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

“The day I met you, my life changed. Thank you my love!” Khloe wrote, adding in heart emojis.

Khloe included an adorable photo of the couple sharing a kiss during her recent birthday bash.

Although Khloe hasn’t confirmed she’s pregnant, she recently dropped another hint by calling Tristan daddy on Instagram.

Check out the cute photo below….

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

