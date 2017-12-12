Top Stories
Are Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Dating?

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

Paris Hilton Shades Lindsay Lohan Over Their Hangout with Britney Spears

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Tue, 12 December 2017 at 2:30 pm

Princes William & Harry Attend 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Premiere!

Princes William and Harry are all suited up at the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday (December 12) in London, England.

The two princes were announced to be special guests at the premiere earlier in the day via a fun video uploaded by Kensington Palace. You can watch below!

The premiere was hosted in support of The Royal Foundation, which is Prince William, Duchess Kate, and Prince Harry‘s foundation.

And if you didn’t know, the two Princes have a cameo in the new Star Wars movie!
