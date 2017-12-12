Princes William & Harry Attend 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Premiere!

Princes William and Harry are all suited up at the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday (December 12) in London, England.

The two princes were announced to be special guests at the premiere earlier in the day via a fun video uploaded by Kensington Palace. You can watch below!

The premiere was hosted in support of The Royal Foundation, which is Prince William, Duchess Kate, and Prince Harry‘s foundation.

And if you didn’t know, the two Princes have a cameo in the new Star Wars movie!