Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Breakout Actress

Halle Berry & Alex Da Kid Split, She Says She's 'Done With Love'

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 1:48 am

Ed Sheeran & Andrea Bocelli 'Perfect' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Ed Sheeran & Andrea Bocelli 'Perfect' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Ed Sheeran has released the latest duet of his song “Perfect”!

The 26-year-old entertainer teamed up with Andrea Bocelli for a powerful new version of his song.

Late last month, Ed and Beyonce released their duet of “Perfect” and shot up to number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

You can download their new duet off of iTunes here.

Listen to Ed and Andrea‘s duet below!

Check out the lyrics inside…
