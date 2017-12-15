Ed Sheeran & Andrea Bocelli 'Perfect' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Ed Sheeran has released the latest duet of his song “Perfect”!

The 26-year-old entertainer teamed up with Andrea Bocelli for a powerful new version of his song.

Late last month, Ed and Beyonce released their duet of “Perfect” and shot up to number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Listen to Ed and Andrea‘s duet below!

