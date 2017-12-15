Top Stories
Fri, 15 December 2017 at 1:48 am

How Did 'The Last Jedi' Handle Carrie Fisher's Death? (Spoilers)

How Did 'The Last Jedi' Handle Carrie Fisher's Death? (Spoilers)

It has been almost one year since Carrie Fisher passed away and fans are probably wondering how Star Wars: The Last Jedi addresses her death. Also, some might be questioning if Princess Leia dies in the new movie.

There are spoilers in this post, so beware and continue reading at your own risk!

One non-spoilery thing that we can say before getting to details about the film is that The Last Jedi is dedicated to Carrie. After the main credits for the film roll, the words “In loving memory of our princess, Carrie Fisher” show up on the screen.

Click inside for spoilers about the plot…

So, does Princess Leia die at the end of the film?

In a moment early on in the movie, we almost are led to believe that Leia has died when the ship she is on gets hit and she blasts into space. She uses the force to float back though and recovers!

At the end of the movie, Leia is alive and well. We’ll have to wait until Episode IX to find out how Carrie‘s death will affect Leia’s storyline. There’s no definitive word yet on how it will be handled.
