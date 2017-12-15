SNL's Pete Davidson Debuts New Tattoo of Hillary Clinton's Face
Pete Davidson is sharing a photo of his new ink, a tribute to Hillary Clinton!
The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live actor even got a response from Hillary herself after posting a photo of the tattoo.
“Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift so I got a tattoo of my hero. Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe 💙,” Pete captioned the pic.
Hillary commented, “Thanks, @petedavidson. This makes it significantly less awkward that I’ve had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years. But seriously, I’m honored. Merry Christmas my friend.”