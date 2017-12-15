Top Stories
Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child - See Her Baby Bump!

Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child - See Her Baby Bump!

Minnie Driver Slams Her Ex Matt Damon's New Comments on Sexual Misconduct

Minnie Driver Slams Her Ex Matt Damon's New Comments on Sexual Misconduct

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 9:22 pm

SNL's Pete Davidson Debuts New Tattoo of Hillary Clinton's Face

SNL's Pete Davidson Debuts New Tattoo of Hillary Clinton's Face

Pete Davidson is sharing a photo of his new ink, a tribute to Hillary Clinton!

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live actor even got a response from Hillary herself after posting a photo of the tattoo.

“Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift so I got a tattoo of my hero. Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe 💙,” Pete captioned the pic.

Hillary commented, “Thanks, @petedavidson. This makes it significantly less awkward that I’ve had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years. But seriously, I’m honored. Merry Christmas my friend.”

A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Hillary Clinton, Pete Davidson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr