SNL's Pete Davidson Debuts New Tattoo of Hillary Clinton's Face

Pete Davidson is sharing a photo of his new ink, a tribute to Hillary Clinton!

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live actor even got a response from Hillary herself after posting a photo of the tattoo.

“Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift so I got a tattoo of my hero. Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe 💙,” Pete captioned the pic.

Hillary commented, “Thanks, @petedavidson. This makes it significantly less awkward that I’ve had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years. But seriously, I’m honored. Merry Christmas my friend.”