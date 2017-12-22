Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Makes a Splash in Her Bikini

Candice Swanepoel showed off her amazing bikini body and growing baby bump in Brazil!

The 29-year-old pregnant Victoria’s Secret Angel was spotted splashing around in the waves on Thursday (December 21) in Vitoria, Brazil.

She stunned in a black thong bikini with gold details, along with a pendant necklace.

Candice snapped some pics of her friend – rocking a red bikini and big straw hat – along the shore.

Candice announced her pregnancy earlier this week on Instagram, the same day she was spotted doing a photo shoot on the island of Fernando De Noronha in Brazil.

Candice and her fiance Hermann Nicoli are already parents to a 14-month-old son, Anaca.