Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager & Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Kris Jenner Reveals What Jennifer Lawrence Got Her for Christmas!

Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Dish On Their Failed Blind Date

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Fri, 22 December 2017 at 6:49 pm

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Makes a Splash in Her Bikini

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Makes a Splash in Her Bikini

Candice Swanepoel showed off her amazing bikini body and growing baby bump in Brazil!

The 29-year-old pregnant Victoria’s Secret Angel was spotted splashing around in the waves on Thursday (December 21) in Vitoria, Brazil.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Candice Swanepoel

She stunned in a black thong bikini with gold details, along with a pendant necklace.

Candice snapped some pics of her friend – rocking a red bikini and big straw hat – along the shore.

Candice announced her pregnancy earlier this week on Instagram, the same day she was spotted doing a photo shoot on the island of Fernando De Noronha in Brazil.

Candice and her fiance Hermann Nicoli are already parents to a 14-month-old son, Anaca.
Photos: Backgrid USA
