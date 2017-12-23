Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Steps Out After Confirming Pregnancy!

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2017

Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager & Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sat, 23 December 2017 at 6:08 pm

Selena Gomez is the Best Maid of Honor Ever - See How She Surprised Her Cousin!

Selena Gomez is the Best Maid of Honor Ever - See How She Surprised Her Cousin!

Selena Gomez made sure her cousin got her “dream” wedding dress!

The “Wolves” singer – whose hair is brunette again – recently headed to her hometown for her cousin Priscilla DeLeon‘s bridal festivities in Texas.

“When your maid of honor makes your dream dress a reality and surprises you with it!” Priscilla captioned the Instagram video from the fitting below, in which she and Selena pose while Priscilla holds a sign that says, “I said yes to the dress.”

Selena also toasted the event with the bridesmaids in a Boomerang video (Selena got the bottle)!

Later, they headed to Manny’s Uptown Tex Mex restaurant for dinner and more drinks, where Selena made sure to take some pics with fans.

In her own love life, Selena and rumored on-again Justin Bieber are currently trying to make things work via couples therapy.

Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty
