Chris Hemsworth Wears an 'Ugly Christmas Rashie' While Surfing

When it’s too warm to be wearing an ugly Christmas sweater, why not wear an “ugly Christmas rashie?!”

That’s exactly what Chris Hemsworth did while going surfing at the beach on Christmas Eve.

“On the hunt for some Xmas barrels in my ugly Christmas rashie this summer in support of the cancer council. 2 in 3 Australians are unfortunately diagnosed with skin cancer by the age of 70, cover up and protect your skin!” Chris captioned the below photo on Instagram.

While we’d love to see Chris go shirtless, keeping his skin safe is more important!