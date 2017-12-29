Top Stories
Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

Here's How a Man Got on Chrissy Teigen's Tokyo Flight Without a Ticket

Here's How a Man Got on Chrissy Teigen's Tokyo Flight Without a Ticket

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Displays Baby Bump During a Workout with Kourtney

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Displays Baby Bump During a Workout with Kourtney

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Fri, 29 December 2017 at 6:30 am

Rachel Brosnahan & Michael Zegan Promote 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' in NYC

Rachel Brosnahan & Michael Zegan Promote 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' in NYC

Rachel Brosnahan poses with co-star Michael Zegan as they leave their appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday morning (December 28) in New York City.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel co-stars bundled up as they continued their day of press around the city.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachel Brosnahan

Shortly after the show debuted, Rachel was nominated for Best Actress in Television Series Musical or Comedy while the show was nominated for Best Musical or Comedy Television Series.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is streaming on Amazon Prime now.
Just Jared on Facebook
rachel brosnahan michael zegan promote the marvelous mrs maisel in nyc 01
rachel brosnahan michael zegan promote the marvelous mrs maisel in nyc 02
rachel brosnahan michael zegan promote the marvelous mrs maisel in nyc 03
rachel brosnahan michael zegan promote the marvelous mrs maisel in nyc 04
rachel brosnahan michael zegan promote the marvelous mrs maisel in nyc 05
rachel brosnahan michael zegan promote the marvelous mrs maisel in nyc 06
rachel brosnahan michael zegan promote the marvelous mrs maisel in nyc 07
rachel brosnahan michael zegan promote the marvelous mrs maisel in nyc 08

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: michael zegan, Rachel Brosnahan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Michelle Obama was spotted attending a yoga class in Hawaii with Malia - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse opens up about being a former Disney star - Just Jared Jr
  • Sean Avery is showing off his bum in a cheeky Insta pic - TooFab
  • Fans and colleagues are remembering Atlanta TV anchor Amanda Davis after her sudden death - The Hollywood Reporter
  • We're obsessed with Ashley Tisdale's NYE glam - Just Jared Jr