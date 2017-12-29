Rachel Brosnahan & Michael Zegan Promote 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' in NYC

Rachel Brosnahan poses with co-star Michael Zegan as they leave their appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday morning (December 28) in New York City.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel co-stars bundled up as they continued their day of press around the city.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachel Brosnahan

Shortly after the show debuted, Rachel was nominated for Best Actress in Television Series Musical or Comedy while the show was nominated for Best Musical or Comedy Television Series.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is streaming on Amazon Prime now.