Jessica Alba Gives Birth to Baby Boy on NYE - See First Photo!

Mon, 01 January 2018 at 2:26 pm

Jessica Alba ended the year on a high note with the birth of her baby boy Hayes on New Year’s Eve!

The 36-year-old actress and her husband Cash Warren welcomed their little one into the world on Sunday (December 31).

Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17,” Jessica announced on Instagram with a photo of the baby boy. “Best gift to ring in the New Year!! Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. 👶🏽💙 #familyof5″

Make sure to check out Jessica and Cash‘s last family photo snapped before the birth of their third child!

Jessica was last spotted out in public just four days before welcoming her son.

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

  • Angie Bradley

    Beautiful baby. Congrats.

  • JEN

    Looks like daddy! Congrats!

  • person

    beautiful family.

  • persononhere

    ugly, just like the mom and sisters

  • Gina

    Adorable. This may actually be the first child of theirs that exhibits physical characteristics of Jessica’s Mexican genes or Cash’s African American genes.