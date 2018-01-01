Jessica Alba Gives Birth to Baby Boy on NYE - See First Photo!

Jessica Alba ended the year on a high note with the birth of her baby boy Hayes on New Year’s Eve!

The 36-year-old actress and her husband Cash Warren welcomed their little one into the world on Sunday (December 31).

“Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17,” Jessica announced on Instagram with a photo of the baby boy. “Best gift to ring in the New Year!! Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. 👶🏽💙 #familyof5″

Jessica was last spotted out in public just four days before welcoming her son.