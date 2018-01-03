Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Couple Up for Hot Pilates Session

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are getting a good start to 2018!

The 23-year-old “Sorry” singer and the 25-year-old “Wolves” crooner headed to a hot Pilates studio on Wednesday (January 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.

They both donned white outfits and got sweaty together in a private session.

The rumored on-again couple spent a “low-key” New Years Eve together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and then flew home with Selena’s friends via a private jet.

