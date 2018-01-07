Brad Pitt Bids Over $100,000 to Watch 'Game of Thrones' with Emilia Clarke, But Loses Auction

Top Stories
Sun, 07 January 2018 at 1:48 am

Brad Pitt looks so handsome while all suited up for the 2018 Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala on Saturday night (January 6) in Hollywood.

The 54-year-old actor opened up his wallet at the event and bid all the way up to $120,000 for the chance to watch an episode of Game of Thrones with Emilia Clarke, as well as Kit Harington who later added himself to the auction prize.

The experience ended up going for $160,000 to someone else at the event.

Emilia paid big bucks at the event for a painting by artist Josh Smith, which she paid $90,000 for, according to Variety.

FYI: Emilia is wearing an Elie Saab blouse and skirt.
