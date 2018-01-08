Jennifer Lawrence Did Half Her Makeup for Golden Globes, Then Didn't Go! (Video)

Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Mon, 08 January 2018 at 6:40 pm

Jennifer Lawrence was going to attend the after parties following the 2018 Golden Globes as her best friend Emma Stone‘s date, but they decided to bail halfway through her hair and makeup process!

The 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress recorded a video with Emma when she got to her house after the Globes. Jen had half of her face completed and the other half had no makeup on it.

“Hi, what happened tonight?” Emma asks. Jen then says, “Well, you had told me that you wanted me to be your date to the after parties so I, you know, got us some tickets to some after parties. I booked a car and I was halfway through glam when you told me that you didn’t want to go.”

Through laughs, Jen then said, “You just wanted to come over to my house. So I sent my hair and makeup team home and now this is what I look like.”

Emma attended the show on Sunday (January 7) as a nominee and the makeup she wore actually had significance to the Time’s Up movement.
  • Just Saying

    She’s probably salty she wasn’t nominated for that pile of crap Mother!, plus she didn’t want to sit through two hours of people bashing her boyfriend Weinstein.

  • ✮𝒜𝓋𝒶✮

    I thought she was going to go away.

    I wish she would.

  • Blair Waldorf

    This is a blatant PR move. Now that her new movie’s first few trailers are out and she wasn’t invited to the GG, JLaw needed to get some attention somehow. She’s usually private about spending time with her friends.

  • Effy

    I know, I felt like this was unlike both of them.