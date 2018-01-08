Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Kendall Jenner Responds to Critics of Her Acne at Globes

Kendall Jenner Responds to Critics of Her Acne at Globes

Jennifer Lawrence Did Half Her Makeup for Golden Globes, Then Didn't Go! (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence Did Half Her Makeup for Golden Globes, Then Didn't Go! (Video)

Will Oprah Run for President? Her Close Friend Lee Daniels Reacts...

Will Oprah Run for President? Her Close Friend Lee Daniels Reacts...

Mon, 08 January 2018 at 10:57 pm

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, & Lionel Richie Talk 'American Idol' at Winter TCA Press Tour 2018

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, & Lionel Richie Talk 'American Idol' at Winter TCA Press Tour 2018

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie teamed up at the 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour!

The singers took the stage during the ABC/Disney portion of the event held at The Langham Huntington on Monday (January 8) in Pasadena, Calif.

Katy looked stunning in a semi-sheer black and white checked ensemble, white pumps, gold jewelry, and red lipstick.

All three will serve as judges on the upcoming American Idol reboot, set to premiere on March 11 on ABC. Auditions kicked off back in August, and 23 cities were visited to try and find the next big talent.

Also in attendance were host Ryan Seacrest and several executive producers.

Watch a video of Luke and Ryan hanging out backstage below!

Go dawgs!!!

A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on

35+ pictures inside of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 01
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 02
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 03
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 04
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 05
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 06
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 07
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 08
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 09
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 10
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 11
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 12
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 13
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 14
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 15
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 16
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 17
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 18
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 19
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 20
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 21
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 22
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 23
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 24
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 25
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 26
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 27
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 28
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 29
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 30
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 31
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 32
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 33
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 34
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 35
katy perry luke bryan and lionel richie talk american idol at winter tca press tour 2018 36

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Winter TCA Tour, American Idol, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, Ryan Seacrest

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stephen Curry still really wants to buy the Panthers with Diddy - TMZ
  • Ashley Wagner is not happy about not making the Olympic figure skating team - Just Jared Jr
  • This star walked out of a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TooFab
  • A Chelsea Manning documentary is officially in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Trainor is dishing about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr