Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, & Lionel Richie Talk 'American Idol' at Winter TCA Press Tour 2018

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie teamed up at the 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour!

The singers took the stage during the ABC/Disney portion of the event held at The Langham Huntington on Monday (January 8) in Pasadena, Calif.

Katy looked stunning in a semi-sheer black and white checked ensemble, white pumps, gold jewelry, and red lipstick.

All three will serve as judges on the upcoming American Idol reboot, set to premiere on March 11 on ABC. Auditions kicked off back in August, and 23 cities were visited to try and find the next big talent.

Also in attendance were host Ryan Seacrest and several executive producers.

Watch a video of Luke and Ryan hanging out backstage below!

Go dawgs!!! A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Jan 8, 2018 at 4:55pm PST

