Tue, 09 January 2018 at 10:45 am

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make First Official Appearance of 2018

Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pay a visit to Reprezent 107.3FM on Tuesday (January 9) in London, England.

The Reprezent training program was established in Peckham in 2008, in response to the alarming rise in knife crime, to help young people develop and socialize through the radio. This was Meghan and Prince Harry‘s first appearance together in the new year.

If you don’t know, Meghan and Prince Harry will be married at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

FYI: Meghan is wearing a Smythe coat and Burberry pants.
Credit: Getty; Photos: Instar Images, Wenn
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

