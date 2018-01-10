Michelle Williams & Shirtless Boyfriend Andrew Youmans Hit the Beach in the Bahamas

Michelle Williams and her new boyfriend Andrew Youmans enjoyed a romantic getaway in the Bahamas!

The 37-year-old actress and the 50-year-old New York financial consultant were spotted lounging on the beach on Harbour Island on New Year’s Day in these just-released photos.

They were joined by her 12-year-old daughter Matilda (not pictured).

Michelle sported a red one-piece, white sunglasses, and a floppy straw hat, along with a large ring on her engagement finger, though she has recently addressed engagement rumors.

Andrew went shirtless in a pair of yellow and green-striped swim trunks.

The pair were first spotted together back in July of 2017 while strolling the streets of Rome.

Michelle recently made headlines after news broke of the pay disparity between herself and Mark Wahlberg for All the Money in the World reshoots.

15+ pictures inside of Michelle Williams and Andrew Youmans at the beach…