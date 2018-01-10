Top Stories
Seal Accuses Oprah Winfrey of Knowing About Harvey Weinstein's Behavior

Seal Accuses Oprah Winfrey of Knowing About Harvey Weinstein's Behavior

Chris Evans &amp; 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Chris Evans & 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

YouTube Finally Responds to Logan Paul's 'Suicide Forest' Video

YouTube Finally Responds to Logan Paul's 'Suicide Forest' Video

Wed, 10 January 2018 at 5:45 pm

Michelle Williams & Shirtless Boyfriend Andrew Youmans Hit the Beach in the Bahamas

Michelle Williams & Shirtless Boyfriend Andrew Youmans Hit the Beach in the Bahamas

Michelle Williams and her new boyfriend Andrew Youmans enjoyed a romantic getaway in the Bahamas!

The 37-year-old actress and the 50-year-old New York financial consultant were spotted lounging on the beach on Harbour Island on New Year’s Day in these just-released photos.

They were joined by her 12-year-old daughter Matilda (not pictured).

Michelle sported a red one-piece, white sunglasses, and a floppy straw hat, along with a large ring on her engagement finger, though she has recently addressed engagement rumors.

Andrew went shirtless in a pair of yellow and green-striped swim trunks.

The pair were first spotted together back in July of 2017 while strolling the streets of Rome.

Michelle recently made headlines after news broke of the pay disparity between herself and Mark Wahlberg for All the Money in the World reshoots.

15+ pictures inside of Michelle Williams and Andrew Youmans at the beach…

Just Jared on Facebook
michelle williams and shirtless boyfriend andrew youmans hit the beach in the bahamas 01
michelle williams and shirtless boyfriend andrew youmans hit the beach in the bahamas 02
michelle williams and shirtless boyfriend andrew youmans hit the beach in the bahamas 03
michelle williams and shirtless boyfriend andrew youmans hit the beach in the bahamas 04
michelle williams and shirtless boyfriend andrew youmans hit the beach in the bahamas 05
michelle williams and shirtless boyfriend andrew youmans hit the beach in the bahamas 06
michelle williams and shirtless boyfriend andrew youmans hit the beach in the bahamas 07
michelle williams and shirtless boyfriend andrew youmans hit the beach in the bahamas 08
michelle williams and shirtless boyfriend andrew youmans hit the beach in the bahamas 09
michelle williams and shirtless boyfriend andrew youmans hit the beach in the bahamas 10
michelle williams and shirtless boyfriend andrew youmans hit the beach in the bahamas 11
michelle williams and shirtless boyfriend andrew youmans hit the beach in the bahamas 12
michelle williams and shirtless boyfriend andrew youmans hit the beach in the bahamas 13
michelle williams and shirtless boyfriend andrew youmans hit the beach in the bahamas 14
michelle williams and shirtless boyfriend andrew youmans hit the beach in the bahamas 15
michelle williams and shirtless boyfriend andrew youmans hit the beach in the bahamas 16
michelle williams and shirtless boyfriend andrew youmans hit the beach in the bahamas 17
michelle williams and shirtless boyfriend andrew youmans hit the beach in the bahamas 18
michelle williams and shirtless boyfriend andrew youmans hit the beach in the bahamas 19

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Andrew Youmans, Michelle Williams, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Trump's attorney files lawsuit against BuzzFeed - TMZ
  • YouTube finally responds to Logan Paul video - Just Jared Jr
  • The View slams Ivanka Trump's tweet about Oprah - TooFab
  • Rose McGowan shares thoughts on Time's Up - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madelaine Petsch shares thoughts on Riverdale conspiracy theories - Just Jared Jr
  • Stoni

    Not a very flattering swimsuit on Michelle. Makes her boobs look saggy.

  • Johnny Sack-Sacrimony

    i don’t get the hype