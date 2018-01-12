Fri, 12 January 2018 at 4:16 pm
Ex-Subway Spokesman Jared Fogle Is Attempting to Get Out of Prison Early
- Jared Fogle is making a play to get out of prison, because he says the judge who accepted his guilty plea had no jurisdiction to even hear the case.- TMZ
- Jordan Fisher is sharing a sweet memory! – Just Jared Jr
- Emma Roberts sure got attention for her new hair style. – DListed
- The late night TV hosts went in on Donald Trump‘s latest controversy. – TooFab
- A co-creator of NBC’s upcoming Rise switched the sexuality of one of the characters. – Towleroad
- Lizzie McGuire debuted how many years ago on this day? – J-14
