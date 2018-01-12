Top Stories
Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting Controversy

Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting Controversy

Britney Spears Hits the Beach in Hawaii in a Yellow Bikini!

Britney Spears Hits the Beach in Hawaii in a Yellow Bikini!

Ryan Reynolds &amp; Gigi Hadid Celebrate Zayn Malik's Birthday With Hilarious Videos

Ryan Reynolds & Gigi Hadid Celebrate Zayn Malik's Birthday With Hilarious Videos

Jennifer Hudson's Police Report Details Domestic Violence Claims

Jennifer Hudson's Police Report Details Domestic Violence Claims

Fri, 12 January 2018 at 4:16 pm

Ex-Subway Spokesman Jared Fogle Is Attempting to Get Out of Prison Early

Ex-Subway Spokesman Jared Fogle Is Attempting to Get Out of Prison Early
  • Jared Fogle is making a play to get out of prison, because he says the judge who accepted his guilty plea had no jurisdiction to even hear the case.- TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is sharing a sweet memory! – Just Jared Jr
  • Emma Roberts sure got attention for her new hair style. – DListed
  • The late night TV hosts went in on Donald Trump‘s latest controversy. – TooFab
  • A co-creator of NBC’s upcoming Rise switched the sexuality of one of the characters. – Towleroad
  • Lizzie McGuire debuted how many years ago on this day? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Jared Fogle, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bella Thorne is getting slammed over her insensitive tweets about the Montecito mudslides - TMZ
  • A Disney character is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan McCain slams Megyn Kelly for saying fat-shaming works - TooFab
  • Tonya Harding's mom is speaking out against her portrayal in I, Tonya - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Lucy Hale getting married? - Just Jared Jr