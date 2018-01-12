Justin Hartley & Milo Ventimiglia Look So Handsome at Critics' Choice Awards 2018!

Justin Hartley smolders on the blue carpet as he arrives at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 40-year-old actor was joined at the awards show by his This Is Us co-stars Milo Ventimiglia and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Other stars at the event included Billions‘ Asia Kate Dillon, Godless‘ Audrey Moore, Sneaky Pete‘s Margo Martindale and Marin Ireland, and The Americans‘ Alison Wright.

You can check out the full list of winners from the awards show here!

FYI: Milo is wearing Ralph Lauren Purple Label. Susan is wearing an Iris Serban dress, Le Silla sandals, and a Helio Polis clutch. Audrey is wearing a C/Meo Collection dress, Cole Haan shoes, a Sondra Roberts bag, Zoe Chinco earrings, and a vintage necklace.

