Sat, 13 January 2018 at 10:40 am

Tom Cruise Resumes 'Mission: Impossible 6' Filming, Runs Over Thames River!

Tom Cruise is back in action as Ethan Hunt while resuming filming on Mission: Impossible 6 on Saturday (January 13) in London, England.

The 55-year-old actor was spotted doing a stunt in which he sprinted across the entire length of the Blackfriars Bridge over the Thames River. The scene was shot by a low-flying helicopter.

Even though Tom was on the roof of the building, business as usual continued inside the train station and the trains arrived and left as normal.

Filming on Mission: Impossible 6 was temporarily halted back in August after Tom broke his ankle while performing a stunt. He is known for doing as much of his own stunts as possible!

35+ pictures inside of Tom Cruise filming a scene…

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Mission Impossible, Movies, Tom Cruise

