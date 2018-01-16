Luke Evans Joins Co-Stars Dakota Fanning & Daniel Bruhl at NYC Premiere of 'The Alienist'

Luke Evans suits up for the premiere of his new show The Alienist on Tuesday night (January 16) at the iPic Cinema in New York City.

The 38-year-old actor was joined at the premiere by his co-stars Daniel Bruhl and Dakota Fanning – who looked pretty in a little, black dress for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Luke Evans

Over the weekend, the stars kicked off their promotional tour for their new show at the LA premiere.

The Alienist premieres on TNT on January 22.

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Givenchy dress.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the premiere…