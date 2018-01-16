Top Stories
The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall's Now Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Cheating, Shares Video Proof

The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall's Now Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Cheating, Shares Video Proof

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

The Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

The Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

These Donald Trump Photos Are Causing a Stir

These Donald Trump Photos Are Causing a Stir

Tue, 16 January 2018 at 11:35 pm

Luke Evans Joins Co-Stars Dakota Fanning & Daniel Bruhl at NYC Premiere of 'The Alienist'

Luke Evans Joins Co-Stars Dakota Fanning & Daniel Bruhl at NYC Premiere of 'The Alienist'

Luke Evans suits up for the premiere of his new show The Alienist on Tuesday night (January 16) at the iPic Cinema in New York City.

The 38-year-old actor was joined at the premiere by his co-stars Daniel Bruhl and Dakota Fanning – who looked pretty in a little, black dress for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Luke Evans

Over the weekend, the stars kicked off their promotional tour for their new show at the LA premiere.

The Alienist premieres on TNT on January 22.

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Givenchy dress.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
luke evans joins dakota fanning daniel bruhl at nyc premiere of the alienist 01
luke evans joins dakota fanning daniel bruhl at nyc premiere of the alienist 02
luke evans joins dakota fanning daniel bruhl at nyc premiere of the alienist 03
luke evans joins dakota fanning daniel bruhl at nyc premiere of the alienist 04
luke evans joins dakota fanning daniel bruhl at nyc premiere of the alienist 05
luke evans joins dakota fanning daniel bruhl at nyc premiere of the alienist 06
luke evans joins dakota fanning daniel bruhl at nyc premiere of the alienist 07
luke evans joins dakota fanning daniel bruhl at nyc premiere of the alienist 08
luke evans joins dakota fanning daniel bruhl at nyc premiere of the alienist 09
luke evans joins dakota fanning daniel bruhl at nyc premiere of the alienist 10
luke evans joins dakota fanning daniel bruhl at nyc premiere of the alienist 11
luke evans joins dakota fanning daniel bruhl at nyc premiere of the alienist 12
luke evans joins dakota fanning daniel bruhl at nyc premiere of the alienist 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dakota Fanning, Daniel Bruhl, Luke Evans

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tiffany Trump serves as flower girl at a friend's wedding - TMZ
  • You can buy Camila Cabello's new album for $3.50 - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's what to know before watching Versace - TooFab
  • "Handmaid's Tale" author Margaret Atwood is facing backlash for comments - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sharna Burgess reveals how she refound her love for dancing after an injury - Just Jared Jr