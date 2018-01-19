Top Stories
Chelsea Handler's Beloved Dog Chunk Dies - See Her Heartfelt Post

Fri, 19 January 2018 at 10:32 am

Colin Firth Would Not Work With Woody Allen Again

Colin Firth is speaking out against Woody Allen.

The Academy Award-winning actor confirmed his decision in a statement to The Guardian on Thursday (January 19).

“I wouldn’t work with him again,” he said.

Colin appeared in Woody‘s Magic In The Moonlight back in 2013, one year before Dylan Farrow published an open letter regarding her father’s alleged molestation.

She recently spoke out about the allegations in a new interview.

“I am credible and I am telling the truth,” she said.

Woody has continuously denied the accusation.
