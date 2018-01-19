Colin Firth Would Not Work With Woody Allen Again

Colin Firth is speaking out against Woody Allen.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Colin Firth

The Academy Award-winning actor confirmed his decision in a statement to The Guardian on Thursday (January 19).

“I wouldn’t work with him again,” he said.

Colin appeared in Woody‘s Magic In The Moonlight back in 2013, one year before Dylan Farrow published an open letter regarding her father’s alleged molestation.

She recently spoke out about the allegations in a new interview.

“I am credible and I am telling the truth,” she said.

Woody has continuously denied the accusation.