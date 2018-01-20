Jane Fonda & Tessa Thompson Lead the Women's March Rally at Sundance 2018!

Jane Fonda speaks on stage at the Respect Rally held during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday morning (January 20) in Park City, Utah.

The legendary actress spoke alongside stars like Tessa Thompson, Common, and Nick Offerman at the event held amid the Women’s March around the country.

Chloe Moretz, Mia Wasikowska, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge were also spotted in the crowd.

“Until we see legislation and policy and a president who respects our humanity…we must continue to gather and tell each other’s stories,” Tessa told the crowd to kick off the rally, according to Variety. “We are here to say Mr. Trump…your time and power may not yet be up, but our time to stay silent is.”

“Get Congress back,” Jane said. “Everything is at stake…we can do it. Time is up!”

Jane has a bandage on her lip after recently having cancer removed.