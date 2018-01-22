Kylie Jenner Hides Baby Bump in Calvin Klein Campaign with the Kardashians

The Kardashian/Jenner family are starring in Calvin Klein’s brand new “Our Family” campaign.

Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner are featured in the campaign. You may notice that Kylie is hiding any sign of a baby bump in the campaign as she’s holding a blanket in front of her body in many of the shots. Kylie has never confirmed her pregnancy.

The #MyCalvins campaign aims to capture family bonds and display a unity between strong individuals.

Each of the sisters are wearing Calvin Klein underwear, available to buy now.

Check out the campaign video below.