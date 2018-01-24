Top Stories
The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Breaks Silence After Ex Girlfriend Publicly Accuses Him of Cheating

The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Breaks Silence After Ex Girlfriend Publicly Accuses Him of Cheating

'This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Will Answer How Jack Died

'This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Will Answer How Jack Died

Wed, 24 January 2018 at 9:21 am

Aaron Paul Tells 'Jimmy Kimmel' His Baby Girl Is Due 'Any Minute Now'!

Aaron Paul Tells 'Jimmy Kimmel' His Baby Girl Is Due 'Any Minute Now'!

It’s almost time for Aaron Paul to meet his baby girl!

While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday (January 23), the 38-year-old actor shared that his pregnant wife Lauren, 31, is due “any minute now” and that he is “over the moon excited.”

To prepare for their daughter’s arrival, Aaron hired a doula, who will assist Lauren during childbirth and also provide support for the parents after their baby is born.

“She said, ‘First thing you need to know is never say the word relax and don’t ever say breathe.’ She said that my wife would most likely hit me if I do. So, I’m like, ‘OK, that’s good to know,’” Aaron told Jimmy. “She’s just telling me what not to do. She goes, ‘Just prepare yourself. I’ve helped deliver over 600 babies and 100 percent the mother of the baby who’s delivering absolutely hates her partner.”

Aaron also talks about the 10th anniversary of Breaking Bad, his hit Hulu show The Path, and meeting Elon Musk – Watch more after the cut!


Aaron Paul Reveals What NOT to Say to Your Wife During Labor

Click inside to watch the rest of Aaron Paul’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Aaron Paul Thinks Elon Musk is an Alien

Stop Calling Aaron Paul BITCH
Just Jared on Facebook
aaron paul tells jimmy kimmel his baby girl is due any minute now 01
aaron paul tells jimmy kimmel his baby girl is due any minute now 02
aaron paul tells jimmy kimmel his baby girl is due any minute now 03
aaron paul tells jimmy kimmel his baby girl is due any minute now 04
aaron paul tells jimmy kimmel his baby girl is due any minute now 05
aaron paul tells jimmy kimmel his baby girl is due any minute now 06
aaron paul tells jimmy kimmel his baby girl is due any minute now 07

Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC, WENN
Posted to: Aaron Paul

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • What happened to Cristiano Ronaldo's face?! - TMZ
  • Meghan Trainor is opening up about life as an engaged woman - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out which Real Housewives of Orange County star just quit - TooFab
  • Last year's Oscars Movie of the Year mishap still haunts Jimmy Kimmel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maia Mitchell has some info about The Fosters spinoff - Just Jared Jr