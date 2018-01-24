Aaron Paul Tells 'Jimmy Kimmel' His Baby Girl Is Due 'Any Minute Now'!

It’s almost time for Aaron Paul to meet his baby girl!

While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday (January 23), the 38-year-old actor shared that his pregnant wife Lauren, 31, is due “any minute now” and that he is “over the moon excited.”

To prepare for their daughter’s arrival, Aaron hired a doula, who will assist Lauren during childbirth and also provide support for the parents after their baby is born.

“She said, ‘First thing you need to know is never say the word relax and don’t ever say breathe.’ She said that my wife would most likely hit me if I do. So, I’m like, ‘OK, that’s good to know,’” Aaron told Jimmy. “She’s just telling me what not to do. She goes, ‘Just prepare yourself. I’ve helped deliver over 600 babies and 100 percent the mother of the baby who’s delivering absolutely hates her partner.”

