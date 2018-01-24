Top Stories
Wed, 24 January 2018 at 10:25 am

Elsa Pataky Reveals Why the Early Years of Marriage to Chris Hemsworth Were 'Sometimes Difficult'

Elsa Pataky Reveals Why the Early Years of Marriage to Chris Hemsworth Were 'Sometimes Difficult'

Elsa Pataky is opening up about early on in her marriage to Chris Hemsworth, when his career was really taking off and they just had welcomed their young daughter India, now 5.

“I think any time you start a family without knowing each other that much, it can be complicated. He was very young to be starting a family, and at the same time he was juggling that with his career and it was sometimes difficult, there was so much going on,” Elsa said in her Elle Australia cover story. “But he was always trying to be the best dad and has never failed to make me feel like his family is the most important thing to him and [going through that] is how we’ve become so strong together.”

Elsa also spoke about how having kids impacted her career.

“It’s interesting how you can be a successful woman who has been working her whole life, and then you have kids and suddenly your career isn’t as important and you don’t appreciate it as much. You just think, ‘What am I doing? I have been fighting all my life for this and now I don’t know if I really want it?’” she said. “It’s unfair in a way, because I don’t think men go through that. But when you become a mom, everything that was important goes into second position. You change a lot, you mature, you see life differently and learn so many things.”
Photos: Getty
  • moody

    what career?

  • Spokane

    For someone who claims to be grateful for everything she has, all I ever hear her do is complain.

  • SquidBillie

    That’s what you get for being a hustling, gold-digging, climber, Elsa. Anything for attention. Hemsworth’s an idiot for even getting involved with her in the first place.

  • M9365

    I think men go through it too. They freak out because they realize their main role now is to earn money and support everyone or else be a dead beat dad. They got a lot of responsibility too.

  • wearing

    being pregnant + the toddler years are the biggest strain on our marriage. It’s so hard and while I love how cute they are, I’m excited for when they can do things on their own.