Mark Wahlberg Shares His Super Bowl 2018 Predictions

Mark Wahlberg looks buff in a tight tee while finishing up a doctor’s visit on Monday (January 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 46-year-old actor wore a New England Patriots hat to show off his pride for the football team, which is heading to the Super Bowl next weekend.

The Patriots will be playing against the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that Mark has a connection with due to his role in the movie Invincible.

At the end of the day, Mark will be rooting for his home team!

“I don’t think it’s gonna be that close,” Mark said on The Dan Patrick Show. He predicted that the Patriots will win the game by at least two touchdowns.

