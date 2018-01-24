Top Stories
The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Breaks Silence After Ex Girlfriend Publicly Accuses Him of Cheating

The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Breaks Silence After Ex Girlfriend Publicly Accuses Him of Cheating

'This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Will Answer How Jack Died

'This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Will Answer How Jack Died

Wed, 24 January 2018 at 6:00 am

Mark Wahlberg Shares His Super Bowl 2018 Predictions

Mark Wahlberg Shares His Super Bowl 2018 Predictions

Mark Wahlberg looks buff in a tight tee while finishing up a doctor’s visit on Monday (January 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 46-year-old actor wore a New England Patriots hat to show off his pride for the football team, which is heading to the Super Bowl next weekend.

The Patriots will be playing against the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that Mark has a connection with due to his role in the movie Invincible.

At the end of the day, Mark will be rooting for his home team!

“I don’t think it’s gonna be that close,” Mark said on The Dan Patrick Show. He predicted that the Patriots will win the game by at least two touchdowns.

Make sure to read what Mark just said in response to rumors that he uses steroids.
Just Jared on Facebook
mark wahlberg shares his super bowl 2018 predictions 01
mark wahlberg shares his super bowl 2018 predictions 02
mark wahlberg shares his super bowl 2018 predictions 03
mark wahlberg shares his super bowl 2018 predictions 04
mark wahlberg shares his super bowl 2018 predictions 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Mark Wahlberg

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • What happened to Cristiano Ronaldo's face?! - TMZ
  • Meghan Trainor is opening up about life as an engaged woman - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out which Real Housewives of Orange County star just quit - TooFab
  • Last year's Oscars Movie of the Year mishap still haunts Jimmy Kimmel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maia Mitchell has some info about The Fosters spinoff - Just Jared Jr
  • gwen

    Of course he picked the Pats. He is a diehard fan of theirs.