Grammys 2018 Seating Chart Revealed - See Where Celebs Will Sit at MSG!

The 2018 Grammy Awards will be taking place this weekend at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and the seating chart has been revealed!

Beyonce and Jay-Z have front row seats and they will be sitting across the aisle from Lady Gaga, who is seated next to Elton John.

Behind Gaga and Elton in the second row will be Tony Bennett, Miley Cyrus, and Sam Smith.

Kelly Clarkson will be sitting behind football player Victor Cruz and in front of Chris Stapleton, who will have Cardi B behind him.

Chrissy Teigen will be sitting behind Jerry Seinfeld, so there will probably be plenty of laughs over there.

Tune in for the Grammys, hosted by James Corden, on Sunday night (January 28) at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT on CBS.

15+ pictures inside of the seating cards at the Grammys…