Dakota Fanning Reveals She Has a Secret Instagram Account

Dakota Fanning has a big social media secret!

The 23-year-old Please Stand By actress opened up during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday (January 25).

“Maybe I’ve blown my cover now,” she teased as the host revealed her private Instagram account that she uses for stalking people.

“You know before you could search who people followed?” Dakota explained. “You used to have to scroll through 523 people, but sometimes that was the only way to make connections, you know?”

She added, “You know when you just feel somebody’s lying to you, and you have to get down to the bottom of it? I just like to know if I meet someone … like who they are friends… I don’t know!”

“It makes me sound like a big creep!” she laughed, as Seth replied, “No… like a little one.”

Dakota also discussed the complicated costumes she wore while filming The Alienist and her mother’s intense love of sports.

FYI: Dakota is wearing Miu Miu.