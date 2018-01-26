Shakira Releases 'Trap' Video Featuring Maluma - Watch Now!

Shakira is back with a brand new music video for her song “Trap” featuring Maluma, which you can watch right here!

The 40-year-old El Dorado superstar released the music video featuring the 23-year-old Colombian reggaeton star on Friday (January 26).

The black-and-white music video was directed by longtime collaborator Juame de Laiguana.

“Trap” has already earned over 14 million Spotify streams, and has quickly become a fan favorite from Shakira‘s latest studio album. This is the duo’s second collaboration, following their smash hit, “Chantaje.”

Watch the video below!