Top Stories
Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Reese Witherspoon &amp; Oprah Winfrey Joke About Three Legs &amp; Three Hands in 'Vanity Fair' Issue

Reese Witherspoon & Oprah Winfrey Joke About Three Legs & Three Hands in 'Vanity Fair' Issue

Is Kylie Jenner Taking Lamaze Classes Online?

Is Kylie Jenner Taking Lamaze Classes Online?

Fri, 26 January 2018 at 10:22 am

Shakira Releases 'Trap' Video Featuring Maluma - Watch Now!

Shakira Releases 'Trap' Video Featuring Maluma - Watch Now!

Shakira is back with a brand new music video for her song “Trap” featuring Maluma, which you can watch right here!

The 40-year-old El Dorado superstar released the music video featuring the 23-year-old Colombian reggaeton star on Friday (January 26).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shakira

The black-and-white music video was directed by longtime collaborator Juame de Laiguana.

“Trap” has already earned over 14 million Spotify streams, and has quickly become a fan favorite from Shakira‘s latest studio album. This is the duo’s second collaboration, following their smash hit, “Chantaje.”

Watch the video below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Maluma, Music, Shakira, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein's former assistant claims he made her clean up after his sexual encounters - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler just reached a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Jackson calls out Wendy Williams' "unhealthy" obsession with the Jackson family - TooFab
  • Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Alicia Keys' upcoming The Voice advisor has been announced - Just Jared Jr