Sat, 27 January 2018 at 3:35 pm
Jesse Williams Files Legal Docs Saying He is Single
- Jesse Williams responds to his ex-wife’s claims that he has a girlfriend – TMZ
- Tom Holland shared an entire slideshow of shirtless selfies snapped in bed – Just Jared Jr
- New photos of Kirsten Dunst and her baby bump – Lainey Gossip
- Five must-see moments from the star-studded Fleetwood Mac tribute – TooFab
- Critics pick the top 20 best films from Sundance 2018 – The Hollywood Reporter
