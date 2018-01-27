Top Stories
Dane Cook, 45, Is Dating Musician Kelsi Taylor, 19

Dane Cook, 45, Is Dating Musician Kelsi Taylor, 19

Kendall Jenner &amp; Bella Hadid Enjoy a Girls' Night Out in NYC!

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Enjoy a Girls' Night Out in NYC!

Taryn Manning Clarifies Comments About $200 SAG Awards Dress

Taryn Manning Clarifies Comments About $200 SAG Awards Dress

Disney Star Adam Hicks' History of Violence Revealed

Disney Star Adam Hicks' History of Violence Revealed

Sat, 27 January 2018 at 3:35 pm

Jesse Williams Files Legal Docs Saying He is Single

Jesse Williams Files Legal Docs Saying He is Single
  • Jesse Williams responds to his ex-wife’s claims that he has a girlfriend – TMZ
  • Tom Holland shared an entire slideshow of shirtless selfies snapped in bed – Just Jared Jr
  • New photos of Kirsten Dunst and her baby bump – Lainey Gossip
  • Five must-see moments from the star-studded Fleetwood Mac tribute – TooFab
  • Critics pick the top 20 best films from Sundance 2018 – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jesse Williams, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lainie Kazan won't be heading to jail for stealing from a grocery store - TMZ
  • The Jonas Brothers reunited for a good cause - Just Jared Jr
  • See the moment Tom Cruise broke his ankle on the Mission Impossible set - TooFab
  • Gwyneth Paltrow is not selling a $900 loofah - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out why Justin Bieber isn't going to the Grammys - Just Jared Jr