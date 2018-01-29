Rihanna & Boyfriend Hassan Jameel Party After Grammys 2018

Rihanna and her beau, Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel, partied together after the 2018 Grammys last night!

The 29-year-old entertainer and her beau were seen leaving 1Oak Nightclub separately in the early morning hours of Monday (January 29) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Hassan and Rihanna were first linked over the summer in 2017, and they’ve been spotted together a handful of times.

If you missed it, be sure to check out Rihanna’s performance of “Wild Thoughts” with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller at the Grammys.