Harvey Weinstein Releases Ben Affleck's Email in Response to Rose McGowan Claims

Harvey Weinstein is publicly responding to claims made against him by Rose McGowan and he has released an email that Ben Affleck sent him this past summer to defend himself.

Rose says that Weinstein raped her and she talks about being assaulted by the disgraced producer at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997 in her new book “Brave.” She has also said that she told Affleck about the assault, but the actor says in the email that he didn’t know about it.

“As a general matter, Harvey Weinstein and his attorneys have refrained from publicly criticizing any of the women who have made allegations of sexual assault against Mr. Weinstein despite a wealth of evidence that would demonstrate the patent falsity of these claims,” the producer’s lawyer Ben Brafman said in a statement. “Watching the ‘performance’ by Rose McGowan as she looks to promote her new book however, has made it impossible to remain quiet as she tries to smear Mr. Weinstein with a bold lie that is denied not only by Mr. Weinstein himself, but by at least two witnesses, including Ms. McGowan’s own Manager at the time who Ms. McGowan claims to have confided in the day after the alleged assault and an A-list actor Ben Affleck who Ms. McGowan claims to have also told about her encounter with Mr. Weinstein shortly after the incident she now describes as ‘rape,’ but which in 1997 she described to her Manager as a ‘consensual’ act of sex.”

This is the email that Weinstein‘s lawyer claims Ben sent to him: “I never saw Rose at any hotel in Sundance. She never told me nor did I ever infer that she was attacked by anyone. Any accounts to the contrary are false. I have no knowledge about anything Rose did or claimed to have done. Accounts otherwise are lies.”

The email was reportedly sent on July 26, according to Deadline. This was before the scandal became public.

