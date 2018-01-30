Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Is Red Hot in a Lace Dress

Chrissy Teigen shows off her baby bump in a red lace dress while stepping out on Tuesday afternoon (January 30) in New York City.

The 32-year-old pregnant model, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, was on her way to a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Chrissy and John just made a $200,000 donation to the Time’s Up on behalf of the U.S. gymnasts. They had previously offered to pay McKayla Maroney‘s potential $200,000 fine if she spoke out against Larry Nassar, but U.S.A. Gymnastics said they would not impose the fine.

