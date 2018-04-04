Dwayne Johnson Tells Jimmy Kimmel He Wants Him To Be Girlfriend's Doula for Expecting Baby!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday (April 3) and talked all about the upcoming birth of his second child with longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian!

The 45-year-old actor asks Jimmy if he will step in for him and be his Doula since the baby is due very soon and he may be out of the country promoting his upcoming movie Rampage for the birth.

“We’re expecting probably within the next two weeks, so I’m on code red high alert,” Dwayne revealed. “As of now, the doctor said it looks like we’re gonna be ok. The baby should be born when it’s due, which is April 25.”

“I’m going to need a doula that’s going to help me deliver and, well, it’s gotta be you,” Dwayne insisted. “I’d love to be the doula,” Jimmy agreed. “‘I’d be more than happy to fill in for you. I will wear one of your outfits—the whole thing.”

Dwayne also admits that he loves buying cars for his friends and family, talks about his WWE rivalry with John Cena, and reveals what their relationship is like now – Watch below!



