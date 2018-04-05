Chris Pratt Reunites with 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Co-Star During 'Avengers: Infinity War' Brazil Press Tour!

Top Stories
Chris Pratt is dapper as he poses for photographs while attending the Sao Paulo fan event for his anticipated film Avengers: Infinity War held at Auditorio do Ibirapuera on Wednesday (April 4) in São Paulo, Brazil.

The 38-year-old actor has been in Brazil all week to kick off the press tour for the upcoming Marvel film – which hits theaters on April 27.

That same day, Chris met up with his co-star Pom Klementieff, who he first worked with on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 before starring together in Avengers: Infinity War.

“Look who I ran into in Sau Paulo! @pom.klementieff #mantis family reunion. #guerrainfinita #Avengers,” Chris captioned with his Instagram post.


