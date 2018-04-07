Top Stories
Drake Drops New Song 'Nice for What' & Video Featuring Olivia Wilde, Tiffany Haddish & More Celebs!

Drake Drops New Song 'Nice for What' & Video Featuring Olivia Wilde, Tiffany Haddish & More Celebs!

Drake just dropped his latest song “Nice For What” and a star-studded music video to go along with it!

The 31-year-old musician came through on his promise for new music with a smooth song that samples Lauryn Hill.

The video was directed by Karena Evans, who also helmed the video for “God’s Plan,” and features a group of famous ladies dancing along to the song.

Celebs featured in the vid include Olivia Wilde, Misty Copeland, Issa Rae, Rashida Jones, Jourdan Dunn, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish, Yara Shahidi, Zoe Saldana, Letitita Wright, Bria Vinaite, Emma Roberts, Syd, Michelle Rodriguez and Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjarta.

Check out the entire music video below…
