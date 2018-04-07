Drake: 'Nice For What' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Drake surprised his fans last night with the release of his new song “Nice For What” and you can listen to the stream right here!

The 31-year-old rapper dropped a star-studded music video for the song and it features such celebs as Olivia Wilde, Tiffany Haddish, Zoe Saldana, Emma Roberts, and more.

Drake has been ruling the music charts for the past 10 weeks with his single “God’s Plan.” We can’t wait to see if this one does the same!

