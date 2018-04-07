Top Stories
Ryan Murphy Spills on 'American Horror Story' Season 8

Ryan Murphy Spills on 'American Horror Story' Season 8

Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Cardi B's Threesome Request in New Song

Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Cardi B's Threesome Request in New Song

Kate Hudson is Pregnant - Watch the Gender Reveal Video!

Kate Hudson is Pregnant - Watch the Gender Reveal Video!

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Sat, 07 April 2018 at 1:17 pm

Drake: 'Nice For What' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Drake: 'Nice For What' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Drake surprised his fans last night with the release of his new song “Nice For What” and you can listen to the stream right here!

The 31-year-old rapper dropped a star-studded music video for the song and it features such celebs as Olivia Wilde, Tiffany Haddish, Zoe Saldana, Emma Roberts, and more.

Drake has been ruling the music charts for the past 10 weeks with his single “God’s Plan.” We can’t wait to see if this one does the same!

Stream the song below via Soundcloud and download it now on iTunes!

Click inside to read the lyrics…

Read the lyrics below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Drake, First Listen, Lyrics, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Travis Scott's family is finally meeting baby Stormi - TMZ
  • Lily Collins actually choked on a tomato during her recent visit to Tokyo - Just Jared Jr
  • Kendra Wilkinson confirmed her marriage is over - TooFab
  • Terminator has been pushed back four months - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas made tuna salad in a tank top and it's perfect - Just Jared Jr