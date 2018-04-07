Zayn Malik Teases New Music Coming Out This Week!

This is not a drill – Zayn Malik has new music coming out very soon!

After completely clearing out his Instagram account earlier in the day, the 25-year-old singer shared a teaser on Saturday (April 7) of his upcoming new project!

The clip teases a blonde Zayn getting involved in some dirty business – and hot make out scenes a couple different ladies while revealing that the new project begins on Thursday, April 12!

Zayn has been in Miami for the past few working on his upcoming projects and showing off his ripped abs!

Watch the clip below!