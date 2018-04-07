Top Stories
Joe Jonas &amp; Fiancee Sophie Turner Look So Happy at Disneyland - See the Pics!

Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Look So Happy at Disneyland - See the Pics!

Tiffany Haddish Acts Out a Hypothetical First Date with 'Brad Pitt'

Tiffany Haddish Acts Out a Hypothetical First Date with 'Brad Pitt'

Ryan Murphy Spills on 'American Horror Story' Season 8

Ryan Murphy Spills on 'American Horror Story' Season 8

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Sat, 07 April 2018 at 11:49 pm

Zayn Malik Teases New Music Coming Out This Week!

Zayn Malik Teases New Music Coming Out This Week!

This is not a drill – Zayn Malik has new music coming out very soon!

After completely clearing out his Instagram account earlier in the day, the 25-year-old singer shared a teaser on Saturday (April 7) of his upcoming new project!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zayn Malik

The clip teases a blonde Zayn getting involved in some dirty business – and hot make out scenes a couple different ladies while revealing that the new project begins on Thursday, April 12!

Zayn has been in Miami for the past few working on his upcoming projects and showing off his ripped abs!

Watch the clip below!

04.12.18

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Music, Video, Zayn Malik

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr