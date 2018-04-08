Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Body While on Vacation in Turks & Caicos!

Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Beyonce & Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Sun, 08 April 2018 at 8:43 pm

Alex Rodriguez Reveals How He Met Jennifer Lopez - Watch!

Alex Rodriguez is opening up about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez!

The 42-year-old former professional baseball shortstop and third baseman visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (April 9).

During his appearance, Alex shared his side of how he started dating Jennifer. He called it the luckiest day of his life. Too sweet!

Ellen also showed off Alex‘s “body of work” with a series of sexy shirtless photos.

Plus, he talked about his group fitness studio TruFusion and his workouts with Jennifer. Ellen also confronted Alex about ignoring her and Jennifer’s FaceTime last September – so they decide to try and call Jennifer.

Watch below!


How A-Rod Met J.Lo


Alex Rodriguez FaceTimes with J.Lo
