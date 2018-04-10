Aziz Ansari Makes Rare Appearance at New York Knicks Game After Being Accused of Sexual Harassment

Aziz Ansari is making a public appearance for the first time in a while.

The 35-year-old actor and comedian joined Chris Rock and 2 Chainz at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Monday (April 9) in New York City.

This is one of Aziz‘s first public appearances since being accused of sexual harassment by an anonymous 23-year-old woman back in January.

“I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said. I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue,” Aziz said in his response to the allegation.