Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

'American Idol' 2018 Spoilers: Five Eliminated, Seven Advance to Next Round!

Seth Meyers & Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 1:22 pm

Aziz Ansari Makes Rare Appearance at New York Knicks Game After Being Accused of Sexual Harassment

Aziz Ansari Makes Rare Appearance at New York Knicks Game After Being Accused of Sexual Harassment

Aziz Ansari is making a public appearance for the first time in a while.

The 35-year-old actor and comedian joined Chris Rock and 2 Chainz at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Monday (April 9) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Aziz Ansari

This is one of Aziz‘s first public appearances since being accused of sexual harassment by an anonymous 23-year-old woman back in January.

“I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said. I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue,” Aziz said in his response to the allegation.
