Tue, 10 April 2018 at 1:16 pm

Cardi B Fires Back at Haters Criticizing Pregnancy, Responds When Asked About Abortion

Cardi B announced her pregnancy over the weekend, and has a message for her haters who are criticizing her for having a baby.

“It just really bothers me and it disgusts me because I see a lot of women online like, ‘Oh I feel sorry for you, oh your career is over,’” the 25-year-old rapper said on Power 105.1’s show The Breakfast Club. “As a woman, why can’t I have both? Why do I gotta choose a career or a baby? Like, why can’t I have both? I want both.”

She also added that the pregnancy was not planned, saying, “No, it wasn’t planned…It was just one night … it was a good night … that one night, it had to be that night.”

Then, she was asked if she ever considered “not having the baby.”

“Kinda, sorta,” Cardi B said, “but then I didn’t want to deal with the whole abortion thing. I just didn’t want to.”

“And it’s just like, ‘You know what? I’m a grown woman. I’m 25 years old. I’m gonna say this in the most humblest way … I’m a schmillionaire, you know what I’m saying? And I’m prepared for this,’” Cardi B added.
Photos: Getty
