Tristan Thompson Faces More Cheating Allegations (Video)

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 9:03 pm

Cardi B Reveals How She Learned One of Her Catchphrases!

Cardi B is all smiles as she arrives at MTV Studios on Tuesday (April 10) in New York City.

The 25-year-old rapper showed off her growing baby bump in a silk, light dress while wearing thigh-high leopard print boots as she supported little sis Hennessy Carolina hosting TRL.

The night before, Cardi revealed where she learned one of her signature catchphrases!

After a fan tweeted that they think of Khloe Kardashian saying “Okurrr,” Cardi revealed that’s how she learned about the sound!

“The Kardash did got me hooked on saying it now Im here,” Cardi tweeted back.

Also pictured inside: Cardi B rocking red-lensed sunglasses while arriving at an interview earlier that day.
