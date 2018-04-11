Who Went Home on 'Survivor' 2018? Week 7 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Survivor kicked off its 36th season at the end of February, and seven players have been eliminated from the game so far.

The seventh episode, entitled “Fear Keeps You Sharp,” starts off with a bang: it’s the merge! All three tribes enjoyed a feast together as the Lavita tribe.

Chris finds a note in his new buff, which says that he’ll need to sneak away to Ghost Island for a hidden immunity idol. What will he do?

Who went home during Survivor?

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Survivor…

Chris sneaks away to Ghost Island. He’s offered the chance for immunity at that evening’s council, or longevity if he’s willing to risk it. He takes the risk, and finds out he cannot vote at the evening’s council.

Kellyn wins the immunity challenge later in the episode. At tribal council, Domenick plays the Legacy Advantage idol.

Chris receives 10 votes, while Libby receives 2 votes.

And the eighth person out and first member of the jury is…

Chris Noble, 27