Andy Cohen Reveals the Moments He Possibly Went Too Far on 'Watch What Happens Live'

Andy Cohen is opening up about his interview style on Watch What Happens Live, which can occasionally make him feel like he’s crossed the line.

“I asked Oprah [Winfrey] if she had ever been with a woman and that was a little tense,” he revealed to People.

“And I asked Shaq [Shaquille O'Neal] how big his [penis] was — he wears a size 26 shoe! I was scared. It was on my mind all day. And then I came to work and I said, ‘I can’t ask him this. And they were like, ‘Oh, you’re asking!’” he added.

“I try to be the guy in late night who goes there and asks the things that other people want to but won’t.”
